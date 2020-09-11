STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Enforcement Directorate to grill Sivasankar, Life Mission CEO next

The ED had said this in the report it filed before the Special Court for Prevention Money Laundering Case Act (PMLA) cases on Wednesday.

Published: 11th September 2020 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

M Sivasankar, IT secretary, Kerala

M Sivasankar, former IT secretary, Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which questioned Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, for 12 hours on Wednesday following inputs that gold smuggling case accused and some members of the drug ring busted in Bengaluru have links, will grill more persons from Monday. ED sources said around 20 persons have been identified to be called for interrogation.

The ED had said this in the report it filed before the Special Court for Prevention Money Laundering Case Act (PMLA) cases on Wednesday. “Around 20 persons have been identified for quizzing. Some of them are high-ranked officials in the Kerala government and some are those who had close links with accused Sarith P S, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair,” an ED official said.

The ED is also planning to interrogate former IT secretary M Sivasankar again. It will also summon Life Mission CEO U V Jose. “Some clarifications are needed regarding Sivasankar’s statement. Jose has to be called to learn more about the Life Mission project in Wadakkanchery which was funded by the Emirates Red Crescent and for which Swapna had received commission,” the official said.

TAGS
Sivasankar Life Mission Enforcement Directorate gold smuggling case
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp