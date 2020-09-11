Enforcement Directorate to grill Sivasankar, Life Mission CEO next

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which questioned Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, for 12 hours on Wednesday following inputs that gold smuggling case accused and some members of the drug ring busted in Bengaluru have links, will grill more persons from Monday. ED sources said around 20 persons have been identified to be called for interrogation.

The ED had said this in the report it filed before the Special Court for Prevention Money Laundering Case Act (PMLA) cases on Wednesday. “Around 20 persons have been identified for quizzing. Some of them are high-ranked officials in the Kerala government and some are those who had close links with accused Sarith P S, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair,” an ED official said.

The ED is also planning to interrogate former IT secretary M Sivasankar again. It will also summon Life Mission CEO U V Jose. “Some clarifications are needed regarding Sivasankar’s statement. Jose has to be called to learn more about the Life Mission project in Wadakkanchery which was funded by the Emirates Red Crescent and for which Swapna had received commission,” the official said.