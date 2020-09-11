STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Freeze on teachers' promotion scuttles prospects of aspirants

It was in February this year that the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) was first convened to consider the promotions of 263 HSST junior teachers to HSST grade.

Published: 11th September 2020 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

teachers, classrooms, school, students

Image for representation (File Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the past many months, the government has been delaying the promotion of 263 higher secondary teachers, denying not only their rightful due but also scuttling the prospects of an equal number of youth who have been recruited by the PSC for the posts that would fall vacant following the promotions.

It was in February this year that the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) was first convened to consider the promotions of 263 HSST junior teachers to HSST grade. These promotions were against vacancies that fell vacant from November 2008 to October 2019. But the meeting was postponed citing alleged anomalies in the confidential reports submitted by the teachers.

"Most of the teachers had worked for over 15 years in the HSST junior post and were included in the promotion list after months of waiting. Sadly, some of the teachers retired in May this year as HSST junior despite figuring in the promotion list," said Anil M George, state general secretary, Higher Secondary School Teachers' Association. The 263 promotion posts are for 18 subjects including Economics (46), English (36), Political Science (28), Malayalam (27), Computer Application (21), Chemistry (20), Mathematics (13), Hindi (12), Botany (11), Zoology (11), Geography (11), History (9), Commerce (5), Physics (7), Statistics (3) and one each for Psychology, Arabic and Tamil.

According to a source, the DPC was not held from January to April citing various anomalies in the confidential reports of teachers. Later, the lack of adequate staff due to the COVID pandemic was cited as the reason for the postponement of the meeting on two more occasions.

"Surprisingly, the Higher Secondary Principal promotion, for which confidential reports were called for in January, was completed immediately. This was allegedly due to pressure from high school teachers who are also considered to some of the principal posts," pointed out a source in the General Education Department. Due to the apathy of the officials, the higher secondary junior teachers cannot be eligible for promotion to the post of principal as well.

"Junior teachers will be considered for principal post only after they reach the senior grade. By delaying the promotion process for over nine months, the government is doing further injustice to us," pointed out a teacher.

India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
An ICMR study found that the plasma therapy failed to benefit Covid patients (File Photo)
Plasma therapy doesn't help in reducing COVID-19 mortality: ICMR
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp