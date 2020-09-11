Freeze on teachers' promotion scuttles prospects of aspirants

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the past many months, the government has been delaying the promotion of 263 higher secondary teachers, denying not only their rightful due but also scuttling the prospects of an equal number of youth who have been recruited by the PSC for the posts that would fall vacant following the promotions.

It was in February this year that the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) was first convened to consider the promotions of 263 HSST junior teachers to HSST grade. These promotions were against vacancies that fell vacant from November 2008 to October 2019. But the meeting was postponed citing alleged anomalies in the confidential reports submitted by the teachers.

"Most of the teachers had worked for over 15 years in the HSST junior post and were included in the promotion list after months of waiting. Sadly, some of the teachers retired in May this year as HSST junior despite figuring in the promotion list," said Anil M George, state general secretary, Higher Secondary School Teachers' Association. The 263 promotion posts are for 18 subjects including Economics (46), English (36), Political Science (28), Malayalam (27), Computer Application (21), Chemistry (20), Mathematics (13), Hindi (12), Botany (11), Zoology (11), Geography (11), History (9), Commerce (5), Physics (7), Statistics (3) and one each for Psychology, Arabic and Tamil.

According to a source, the DPC was not held from January to April citing various anomalies in the confidential reports of teachers. Later, the lack of adequate staff due to the COVID pandemic was cited as the reason for the postponement of the meeting on two more occasions.

"Surprisingly, the Higher Secondary Principal promotion, for which confidential reports were called for in January, was completed immediately. This was allegedly due to pressure from high school teachers who are also considered to some of the principal posts," pointed out a source in the General Education Department. Due to the apathy of the officials, the higher secondary junior teachers cannot be eligible for promotion to the post of principal as well.

"Junior teachers will be considered for principal post only after they reach the senior grade. By delaying the promotion process for over nine months, the government is doing further injustice to us," pointed out a teacher.