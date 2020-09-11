Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

Industries Minister EP Jayarajan has become the second minister in the state to have tested positive for Covid-19.

The minister and his wife PK Indira who also turned positive were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital at Pariyaram on Friday. Their condition is reported to be stable. Four of his office staff have been quarantined.

Jayarajan was under self-quarantine at his home in Kannur after Finance Minister Thomas Isaac tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

Isaac, who is being treated at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, is stable.

Jayarajan had attended the CPM state secretariat meeting on September 4 in which Isaac was a participant. Other attendees, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister KK Shailaja, Power Minister MM Mani and Labour Minister TP Ramakrishnan, were under self-quarantine since Sunday evening. Pinarayi was tested negative in an RTPCR test conducted on Thursday evening.