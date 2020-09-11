Kerala nears 1 lakh Covid cases, 400 deaths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s Covid case tally is inching closer to the one lakh-mark and death toll to 400. Taking the total cases to 99,266, the state on Thursday recorded 3,349 new cases.

Startlingly, while it took almost seven months for the state to cross the 50,000-mark (on August 19), it will take only less than a month to add the same number of patients. At the same time, the health department said the reporting of cases increased because of the increase in the number of samples tested. It also added that the cases will increase further as the process is on to increase the daily testing to 50,000 samples.

“The scenario in which the health workers could trace the source of infection and a patient’s contacts had changed. Also, there will not be containment measures like lockdown. The virus is there in the society and anyone has the chances of getting infected by it. Thus, cases will increase rapidly. The predictions that have come also point to that direction,” said an officer of the health department.

Of the 3,349 new cases, 3,058 patients contracted the infection through local transmission. They include 266 persons with unknown sources of infection. The infected on the day include 215 returnees (50 from abroad and 165 from other states), 72 health workers and four staffers of INHS, Ernakulam. As many as 1,657 patients recovered from the infection. Twelve deaths were confirmed as due to Covid-19 on the day. With this, the state’s Covid death toll has climbed to 396.

Local spread

