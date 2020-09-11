Sonia Gandhi to inaugurate Oommen Chandy’s golden jubilee fete as Puthuppally MLA

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Kottayam District Congress Committee (DCC) will organise a programme ‘Sukritham, Suvarnam’ on September 17 to mark former CM and AICC member Oommen Chandy’s 50th anniversary as Puthuppally MLA.

Organising committee members told reporters on Thursday that AICC president Sonia Gandhi will inaugurate the celebrations through the Zoom app. They said the event, to be held at Mamman Mappillai Hall, will be organised in compliance with Covid protocol.

About 50 prominent personalities from social, political, community and spiritual spheres will attend the event. Rahul Gandhi, A K Antony, K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik will also greet Chandy through the Zoom app. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, UDF and LDF leaders will also attend. The virtual event will be hosted by the organising committee with an extensive online system that can be watched by over 16 lakh people live.



“Preparations have started in all 14 districts for Congress-UDF workers to watch the function. Year-long events are also planned,” said an organising committee member.