STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

BJP alleges Kerala minister Jaleel benefited from foreign funds, accuses CM of shielding him

The BJP state president K Surendran demanded the immediate ouster of Jaleel from the cabinet failing which the party will continue with a series of agitations, he warned

Published: 12th September 2020 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raising a serious allegation against Minister K T Jaleel, the BJP on Saturday said he benefited from crores of rupees in flood relief donations provided to various religious and charity organisations in the state from abroad.
            
"Crores of rupees have flown into the state in the form of donations for flood relief after the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues visited Gulf countries. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing this aspect as well as Jaleel's disproportionate assets," BJP state president K Surendran told reporters. The BJP leader said the ED was investigating Jaleel's role as an "intermediary" in the alleged deals the LDF government had with foreign entities.

"As a responsible Minister in the LDF government, it is Jaleel's responsibility to tell the people of the state why he was questioned by the ED," Surendran said. The Minister should also clarify why he used a personal vehicle to appear for questioning at the ED's office.
            
The BJP leader said the Minister was facing a serious charge of smuggling gold in the garb of Quran copies. He also alleged the Minister was involved in financial transactions carried out by the gold smuggling accused.

Surendran accused the Chief Minister of shielding Jaleel in the gold smuggling case as Pinarayi was fully aware of the 'shady deals' carried out by him. He wondered why Pinarayi, who ousted his trusted lieutenant E P Jayarajan from the cabinet earlier on nepotism allegations, was protecting Jaleel who is facing such a very serious charge.
             
"The Chief Minister should explain the reason for the benefit he gives to Jaleel, which he had not given to Jayarajan," Surendran demanded. The BJP leader demanded the immediate ouster of Jaleel from the cabinet failing which the party will continue with a series of agitations, he warned.

TAGS
KT Jaleel BJP K Surendran
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
"We aim to transform villages as digital hotspots", says PM Modi
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp