BJP alleges Kerala minister Jaleel benefited from foreign funds, accuses CM of shielding him

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raising a serious allegation against Minister K T Jaleel, the BJP on Saturday said he benefited from crores of rupees in flood relief donations provided to various religious and charity organisations in the state from abroad.



"Crores of rupees have flown into the state in the form of donations for flood relief after the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues visited Gulf countries. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing this aspect as well as Jaleel's disproportionate assets," BJP state president K Surendran told reporters. The BJP leader said the ED was investigating Jaleel's role as an "intermediary" in the alleged deals the LDF government had with foreign entities.

"As a responsible Minister in the LDF government, it is Jaleel's responsibility to tell the people of the state why he was questioned by the ED," Surendran said. The Minister should also clarify why he used a personal vehicle to appear for questioning at the ED's office.



The BJP leader said the Minister was facing a serious charge of smuggling gold in the garb of Quran copies. He also alleged the Minister was involved in financial transactions carried out by the gold smuggling accused.

Surendran accused the Chief Minister of shielding Jaleel in the gold smuggling case as Pinarayi was fully aware of the 'shady deals' carried out by him. He wondered why Pinarayi, who ousted his trusted lieutenant E P Jayarajan from the cabinet earlier on nepotism allegations, was protecting Jaleel who is facing such a very serious charge.



"The Chief Minister should explain the reason for the benefit he gives to Jaleel, which he had not given to Jayarajan," Surendran demanded. The BJP leader demanded the immediate ouster of Jaleel from the cabinet failing which the party will continue with a series of agitations, he warned.