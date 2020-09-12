BJP, Youth Congress marches to Secretariat turn violent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP and Youth Congress late on Friday took out marches to the Secretariat demanding the resignation of Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel. Four BJP workers, including the party’s former district chief S Suresh as well as three Youth Congress activists, injured in the police lathicharge, were admitted to hospital.

The Youth Congress workers arrived in front of the Secretariat’s North gate around 9 pm where they burnt Jaleel in effigy. Later, they tried to break through the police lines. Following this, the police resorted to the use of water cannon twice to disperse them. When some of the workers argued with the police personnel, it incensed the latter and they resorted to caning.

Protestors demanding the resignation of

KT Jaleel | Vincent Pulickal

In the ensuing melee, three workers were injured. Soon after, BJP supporters, including women, led by party’s district president V V Rajesh, reached the spot and raised slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Jaleel.

They too burnt Jaleel in effigy. Again the police resorted to lathicharge and four workers were injured. BJP state chief K Surendran arrived at the spot and said the party workers will not run away due to the police action. The party will on Saturday observe a black day across the state. The Cantonment police have registered a case.

No need to resign, SAYS CPM

T’Puram: Amid calls from the UDF and BJP for K T Jaleel’s resignation, the CPM leadership has rejected the same. Gathering information as part of an ongoing probe is a normal procedure and hence there is no need for the minister to step down, said S Ramachandran Pillai, CPM politburo member. LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan too said there’s no need for the minister to resign in the matter. Vijayaraghavan rejected allegations that ED interrogating the minister has brought shame upon the LDF government.