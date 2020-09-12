Covid death toll crosses 400-mark in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With 14 more persons confirmed to have died due to Covid-19, Kerala’s official death toll rose to 410 on Friday. The state also reported 2,988 fresh Covid cases on the day, while 1,326 persons recovered from the infection. Around 80 per cent (2,738) of the new cases were locally transmitted. Thiruvananthapuram continued to be the worst-affected district with 494 new cases, followed by Malappuram with 390, and Kollam with 303.

While 45 foreign returnees and 134 persons who arrived from other states are also among the latest to be infected, the sources of infection of 285 persons remain unknown. The highest number of local transmission cases (477) was recorded in Thiruvananthapuram, with around 97 per cent of the district’s new patients contracting the virus locally. Malappuram and Kollam had 372 and 295 cases of local contact respectively. A total of 52 health workers were also among the latest to be infected.

While 27,877 persons in the state are currently under treatment for the disease, as many as 73,094 have recovered. Over the last 24 hours, 35,056 swab samples were tested for Covid, taking the overall number of tested samples to 20.53 lakh. Eighteen new local bodies were declared as hotspots on the day, while another 17 were removed from the list.