STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid death toll crosses 400-mark in Kerala

 With 14 more persons confirmed to have died due to Covid-19, Kerala’s official death toll rose to 410 on Friday.

Published: 12th September 2020 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi covid sample collection

A health worker collects swab sample from a man for coronavirus rapid antigen and RT-PCR testing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With 14 more persons confirmed to have died due to Covid-19, Kerala’s official death toll rose to 410 on Friday. The state also reported 2,988 fresh Covid cases on the day, while 1,326 persons recovered from the infection. Around 80 per cent (2,738) of the new cases were locally transmitted. Thiruvananthapuram continued to be the worst-affected district with 494 new cases, followed by Malappuram with 390, and Kollam with 303.

While 45 foreign returnees and 134 persons who arrived from other states are also among the latest to be infected, the sources of infection of 285 persons remain unknown. The highest number of local transmission cases (477) was recorded in Thiruvananthapuram, with around 97 per cent of the district’s new patients contracting the virus locally. Malappuram and Kollam had 372 and 295 cases of local contact respectively. A total of 52 health workers were also among the latest to be infected.

While 27,877 persons in the state are currently under treatment for the disease, as many as 73,094 have recovered. Over the last 24 hours, 35,056 swab samples were tested for Covid, taking the overall number of tested samples to 20.53 lakh. Eighteen new local bodies were declared as hotspots on the day, while another 17 were removed from the list.

TAGS
death toll COVID 19
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
An ICMR study found that the plasma therapy failed to benefit Covid patients (File Photo)
Plasma therapy doesn't help in reducing COVID-19 mortality: ICMR
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp