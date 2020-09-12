CPM leadership backs Kerala minister KT Jaleel, lashes out at Enforcement Directorate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In spite of mounting political pressure and statewide protests by the UDF and BJP demanding minister KT Jaleel's resignation, the CPM leadership has chosen to stand firmly behind him.

The CPM, which once had welcomed investigation by any agency into the gold smuggling case, has now openly lashed out against the Enforcement Directorate. A day after Jaleel was quizzed, the CPM secretariat said there are widespread allegations that the ED is being politically used to settle scores across the country. The CPM termed as 'unusual' the action by the ED chief who made public the fact that Jaleel had been interrogated.

Even as the UDF and BJP intensified protests, the CPM termed these as politically motivated. "The Congress has once again proved that it's the B team of the BJP. It was the Congress which alleged that the BJP has been using probe agencies like the ED for political reasons," the party said.

The CPM also listed out a number of instances when Congress leaders were questioned in various cases. "Mullappally & co seem to be in the dark about Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Kacharyavasan being interrogated for seven hours. It was Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot who said the ED has hunted both ministers and MLAs of the Congress. Gehlot's brother was also questioned and his house was raided. The CBI arrested P Chidambaram by jumping over his resident's compound wall. Sivakumar, who was remanded in an Enforcement case, was later made Karnakata PCC chief. The ED had questioned Robert Vadra 12 times for more than 70 hours, while Ahmed Patel was quizzed four times for more than 25 hours," said the CPM.

The Left government does not stop any agency from conducting investigations. However it's mysterious that none of the agencies questioned those who sent the controversial diplomatic baggage and those who received it, it said. The same agencies which deposed before the court that gold was smuggled through diplomatic baggage are trying to exclude them from the purview of investigation. The ED's special prosecutor himself made it clear that his abrupt transfer is politically motivated, it added.

The CPM also attacked Union minister V Muraleedharan. "There's criminal negligence from the part of the External Affairs Ministry in bringing one of the accused Faizal Fareed to India. It could be because Muraleedharan, who has been rejecting NIA and Customs findings, is the Minister of State in the same ministry," said CPM.

The CPM alleged that the UDF has been unleashing violence to divert attention from the jewellery scam involving Muslim League MLA MC Kamaruddin.