ED grills Education Minister Jaleel for 2 hours, Opposition wants him out

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Left government, which had to face several embarrassing moments since the gold smuggling through the diplomatic channel came to light, found itself in a tight spot again on Friday when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel for two hours at its Kochi office as part of the case. If CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh arrived at the same office in full media glare for the ED’s 12-hour questioning on Wednesday, the entire Jaleel interrogation was held in a somewhat secretive manner.

The minister reportedly stayed at his friend’s house at Aroor on Thursday night, left his official vehicle behind and reached the ED office in a private car on Friday morning. Many state agencies and even some of the officials at ED Kochi were not informed about the impending interrogation.

The Opposition went up in arms soon after ED Director S K Mishra confirmed the news about the interrogation to reporters in the evening. The protest marches by Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha activists to the Secretariat, demanding Jaleel’s resignation, turned violent and the police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse them.“Truth alone will triumph. Nothing contrary will happen even if the whole world stands against it,” Jaleel reacted in a Facebook post.

ED tight-lipped on quizzing

The CPM minister’s alleged involvement in the case came to light after the call record details of key accused Swapna Suresh showed Jaleel had contacted her several times. Sources said Jaleel was grilled from 9.30am to 11.30 am. From the ED office, he returned to Aroor before leaving for Malappuram in his official vehicle, halting at Aluva briefly.ED officials in Kochi were tight-lipped about the interrogation. An officer in the rank of an assistant director at ED Kochi, who is an integral part of the probe, denied the news about the interrogation.

The officials in the legal cell of ED Kochi said they were not informed about the quizzing. Even State Special Branch and Special Branch Wing of Kochi City Police were not aware of the minister’s presence in Kochi on Friday. The tour plan given to the police was that Jaleel would pass through Kochi on his way to Malappuram on Friday after halting at Aroor on Thursday night. Though a patrol vehicle was sent to Aroor, it returned due to unknown reasons. “We had information that the minister was in Aroor on a personal visit and he would leave for Malappuram from there. We were not informed about the details of his arrival at the ED office,” a police official in Kochi said.

Jaleel explained that he had contacted Swapna following a WhatsApp message from the UAE Consul-General requesting him to distribute copies of the Holy Quran and food boxes as part of Ramzan. He also admitted that he had received around 300 copies of the Quran from the UAE Consulate in May and distributed them in various places in the state using a C-APT vehicle.

ON HIS TRAIL

Minister K T Jaleel reaches his friend’s house on Thursday night and stays there

He leaves his official vehicle behind and reaches the ED office in a private car on Friday morning

ED officials grill Jaleel from 9.30-11.30am

He returns to Aroor, before leaving for Malappuram in his official vehicle