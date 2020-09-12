STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala reports 2,885 COVID-19 cases; toll mounts to 425 with 15 deaths

The state had crossed the grim milestone of one lakh cases on Friday after 2,988 people tested positive.

Published: 12th September 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Covid death, Kerala

Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala reported 2,885 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,05,139 as 75,848 people have recovered so far from the infection, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

With 15 deaths being confirmed over the past few days, including that of a 101-year-old man from Kalady in Ernakulam district, the toll has climbed to 425.

Of thepositive cases, 2,640 were infected through contact and the source of infection of 287 persons was not known.

Forty two people had come from abroad and 137 from other states, the minister said.

While Thiruvananthapuram reported 566 cases, Malappuram accounted for 310.

Over 200 cases were reported today from Kozhikode, Kollam and Kannur.

As many as 1,944 people were discharged today after their samples turned negative, following which 28,802 are presently under treatment.

While 2.03 lakh people are under observation in various districts, 22,177 are in hospitals, including 2576 admitted today.

In the last 24 hours, 43,954 samples have been sent fortesting and so far 20,99,549 samples have been tested.

Comments

