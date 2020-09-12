Kerala top performer for startups in country for second year in a row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major achievement that could boost the growth of new ventures in the state, Kerala has been declared the top performer for startups in the country for the second consecutive year. The state shared the honours with neighbouring Karnataka while Gujarat was declared the ‘best performer’ in the Central government’s States’ Startup Ranking 2019 released on Friday.

“Kerala and Karnataka have displayed visionary leadership and taken strategic initiatives to strengthen innovative entrepreneurship of the ecosystem,” said a citation during the announcement. “These states have exhibited unwavering commitment to the growth of the startup ecosystem by taking dedicated and focussed initiatives across all pillars of startups ranking exercise.”

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry prepared the ranking. It was based on seven specific dimensions: institutional support, easing compliances, relaxation in public procurement norms, incubation support, seed funding support, venture funding support, and awareness and outreach. The state has been recognised as an institutional leader, regulatory change champion, procurement leader, incubation hub, seeding innovation leader, and scaling innovations leader. It also recognised Saji Gopinath, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission, and Ashok Kurian Panjikaran, head, Business Development of KSUM, as ‘Startup Champions of the State’.

“This recognition for the second consecutive year will encourage more young entrepreneurs to make use of the robust startup ecosystem in the state,” said Gopinath. The state has taken several initiatives in establishing institutional support for women-led startups, including pre-incubation support, special subsidies and seed funding. Initiatives like venture funding mechanism for startups are being implemented through the KSUM, the nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.The ranking was announced in the presence of Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Civil Aviation, Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash.