Palathayi sexual abuse: Dates of the crime? Only police seem to know them!

KOCHI: When exactly did the sexual abuse of the Class IV student of the Palathayi school happen? Family members say that the girl never had any clear idea about the dates of the crime and the Childline officials too vouch that the victim did not tell them any specific dates, but the police have mentioned the dates in the victim’s statement. From where and how did the police officers get the dates? ask the girl’s relatives.The victim’s statements were recorded by a woman civil police officer of Panur station on March 21 and March 30. The case details say the crime had taken place between January and February this year, with the complaint registered on March 15.

“The child never mentioned any specific dates when we spoke with her. We came to know about the dates and additional details when the police submitted her statements,” said a Childline officer. “It’s hard to say whether a child can remember the dates in a situation like this,” the Childline officer said.

The victim’s uncle echoed the concern. Mohammed Shah, the victim’s counsel, said: “Whether the victim gives a date or not, it doesn’t matter and won’t affect the evidence. We’ve a Kerala High Court judgment — passed on June 9, 2020 in the sexual-abuse case of a 12-year-old — that dates are not important. Though the appeal filed by the accused contented that there was no clarity on the dates of the occurrence of crime given by the victim, the court observed that merely for the said reason, it can’t be said that the evidence is not reliable, if it is otherwise found reliable and acceptable.”

