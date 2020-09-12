Venjaramoodu twin murder: Both groups carried weapons, say police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the Venjaramoodu twin murder case on Friday concluded that the incident was a planned encounter between Congress and DYFI workers following a three-month confrontation over the murder attempt on DYFI worker Faizal. On Friday, the team took accused duo Unni and Ansar into custody for interrogation and evidence collection.

Attingal Dy SP S Y Suresh, who is leading the probe, told TNIE that the interrogation of the arrested persons revealed that it was a planned attack and both groups were prepared for a fight.

“Local workers of Congress and DYFI had planned an encounter at Thembamuttom on the day of the incident. Both teams carried weapons. Sajeev, the key accused in the murder case, was attacked first and this resulted in a clash that ended up in murder. We will verify the call list of the accused to identify their contacts,” he said. Ansar and Unni were arrested last week from a hide-out at Madapuram near Venjaramoodu.