STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

382 junior doctors yet to be paid for work on Covid control

Lack of clarity over including them in salary cut the reason, says junior docs’ assn prez

Published: 13th September 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 382 junior doctors in the state are yet to get a single penny for their work towards Covid control. This came to light after a data collection drive carried out by the Kerala Junior Doctor Association (KJDA). It was also revealed that around 161 doctors were paid after deducting six days’ salary.In July, 860 junior doctors were enrolled on contract basis for a three-month stint at various health centres in the state to take care of the medical needs of people. However, even as their contract period is set to expire by this month-end, a government-level decision to pay full salary to them is yet to come.

“Health workers are being exalted as celebrities and frontline warriors against Covid-19. But non-payment of salary is nothing but mistreatment. Also it amounts to breach of the Supreme Court directive that demands payment of salary/wages to health workers on time,” said Dr Ousam Hussain K P, state president, KJDA.According to him, the reason for non-payment of salary is lack of clarity on whether to include junior doctors under the purview of salary cut or not. It is alleged that citing the same, many sub-treasuries are not releasing funds for paying the salaries of junior doctors.

“While a directive is there for the government employees that the deferred six days’ salary will get credited to their pension amount, in the case of junior doctors the government is yet to bring in clarity. We were appointed for a period of 90 days. Thus even if a decision is taken to credit the said amount, technical issues are likely to crop up,” added Ousam.As per the data released by KJDA, Kozhikode tops the list of junior doctors who didn’t get salary credited yet with 88. It is followed by Malappuram (41) and Alappuzha (40). In the case of those who were paid after deferring six days’ salary, Ernakulam tops the list with 36, which is followed by Kollam (34) and Kottayam (29).

It was the other day that the junior doctors who had threatened to resign en masse decided to withhold the decision till September 20. According to them, the decision came after they got an assurance from the health department that their issues will be resolved. Earlier, the junior doctors had stated that if the government didn’t come out with an order promising full salary before September 10, as many as 860 doctors will resign. The doctors had joined on a temporary basis for a period of three months and were offered a salary of `42,000. However, they revealed that they got the salary with a 20 per cent cut as part of the salary challenge.

Docs hired on contract
860 junior doctors were enrolled in July on contract basis for a three-month stint 
Kozhikode tops the list, with 88 junior doctors yet to get their salaries

TAGS
COVID 19 Doctors
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
"We aim to transform villages as digital hotspots", says PM Modi
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp