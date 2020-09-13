382 junior doctors yet to be paid for work on Covid control

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 382 junior doctors in the state are yet to get a single penny for their work towards Covid control. This came to light after a data collection drive carried out by the Kerala Junior Doctor Association (KJDA). It was also revealed that around 161 doctors were paid after deducting six days’ salary.In July, 860 junior doctors were enrolled on contract basis for a three-month stint at various health centres in the state to take care of the medical needs of people. However, even as their contract period is set to expire by this month-end, a government-level decision to pay full salary to them is yet to come.

“Health workers are being exalted as celebrities and frontline warriors against Covid-19. But non-payment of salary is nothing but mistreatment. Also it amounts to breach of the Supreme Court directive that demands payment of salary/wages to health workers on time,” said Dr Ousam Hussain K P, state president, KJDA.According to him, the reason for non-payment of salary is lack of clarity on whether to include junior doctors under the purview of salary cut or not. It is alleged that citing the same, many sub-treasuries are not releasing funds for paying the salaries of junior doctors.

“While a directive is there for the government employees that the deferred six days’ salary will get credited to their pension amount, in the case of junior doctors the government is yet to bring in clarity. We were appointed for a period of 90 days. Thus even if a decision is taken to credit the said amount, technical issues are likely to crop up,” added Ousam.As per the data released by KJDA, Kozhikode tops the list of junior doctors who didn’t get salary credited yet with 88. It is followed by Malappuram (41) and Alappuzha (40). In the case of those who were paid after deferring six days’ salary, Ernakulam tops the list with 36, which is followed by Kollam (34) and Kottayam (29).

It was the other day that the junior doctors who had threatened to resign en masse decided to withhold the decision till September 20. According to them, the decision came after they got an assurance from the health department that their issues will be resolved. Earlier, the junior doctors had stated that if the government didn’t come out with an order promising full salary before September 10, as many as 860 doctors will resign. The doctors had joined on a temporary basis for a period of three months and were offered a salary of `42,000. However, they revealed that they got the salary with a 20 per cent cut as part of the salary challenge.

