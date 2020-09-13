Congress condemns govt move on Periya twin murder case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC leadership has condemned the LDF government’s move to go for appeal in the Periya twin murder case before the Supreme Court. While KPCC president Mullappally

Ramachandran said that the left government’s move lacks humanitarian concerns and is highly deplorable, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the move is unfortunate.In a statement here, Mullappally said that the move by the LDF Government is to protect CPM’s criminals where it is now clear that they would go any length to rally behind them. When society welcomed the High Court’s decision to transfer the Periya case for a CBI probe, the chief minister should have shown integrity in favour of it, said Mullappally.

Speaking to reporters at Cantonment House here, Chennithala expressed anguish over the CPM’s move to splurge further crores on the Periya case. Former chief minister Oommen Chandy termed the LDF Government’s move as “heart wrenching” for the state. He said it is clear once again that the CPM will not deliver justice.