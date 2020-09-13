STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Customs to separately investigate duty evasion on imports via diplomatic route 

Besides, the enforcement agency  found that several goods had been imported for the consulate, availing duty exemption for diplomatic cargo.

Gold smuggling

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs probing the smuggling of gold via diplomatic channels has launched a separate investigation into goods being imported by the UAE consulate through diplomatic route evading duty. According to the Customs, by accepting copies of the Quran imported by the UAE Consulate after availing duty exemption, Minister KT Jaleel has also violated Customs norms.

A Customs source said the goods that a foreign mission imports by availing Customs exemption should be personal items of serving diplomats or essentials for the consulate/ embassy. Customs is also planning to summon Jaleel for interrogation. “In this particular case, the goods were imported under the pretext that they were meant for UAE consulate, but the same was distributed outside. By accepting  a part of the imported consignment, minister Jaleel  too is guilty of evasion of Customs duty,” source said.

Besides, the enforcement agency  found that several goods had been imported for the consulate, availing duty exemption for diplomatic cargo. “We found out that not only Quran, but several other goods had been imported which were distributed outside the consulate. For instance, a huge quantity of  dates had been imported in 2017 which clearly was not meant for consumption by consulate employees. The person who took delivery of the goods outside the consulate is also guilty of duty evasion,” an official said.

A separate team has been set up to probe the duty evasion issue, with the Customs also likely to register a separate case in this regard.

“We decided against including the duty evasion within the ambit of the gold smuggling case. Instead, a separate team will probe the matter and a case will be registered on the basis of its findings. Those who evaded duty will be penalised,” an official said.

