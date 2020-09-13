STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Heat increases on Kerala minister KT Jaleel as Opposition steps up stir over gold smuggling case

Jaleel was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate sleuths on Friday in connection with the probe into the UAE consulate linked gold smuggling via Trivandrum International Airport. 

Published: 13th September 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after he reached the Enforcement Directorate office in Kochi in a secretive manner and was quizzed by sleuths in connection with the gold smuggling case linked to the UAE consulate, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel continues to feel the heat with opposition parties intensifying protests and insisting on his resignation.

The youth outfits of the Congress and BJP took to the streets on Sunday and tried to block Jaleel on his way to Thiruvananthapuram from his house in Malappuram. They showed black flags at him at Valanchery, Changarakulam, Perumbilavu, Paliyekkara toll plaza, Angamaly, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram and other places. However, the minister was seen greeting the protesters by waving his hands from the car.

ALSO READ| Gold smuggling case: Kerala minister AK Balan comes out in defence of colleague KT Jaleel

While the opposition UDF has declared its intention to scale up protests with a plan to observe fast in front of the Secretariat and district collectorates on September 22, in what could be more trouble for the minister, it is learnt that the NIA and Customs too will quiz him in the smuggling case in the coming days. 
A large posse of police force was deployed along the NH to ensure security to the minister.

At Paliyekkara toll plaza in Thrissur, Youth Congress (YC) leader Sajeer Babu suffered a fracture on his hand when police used force to disperse the protesters who tried to block the minister’s vehicle. In  Kollam, YC activists hurled rotten eggs at the minister’s vehicle. 

Earlier, Valanchery police arrested 16 ABVP workers who protested in front of Jaleel’s residence. The state has been witnessing widespread protests after Jaleel was quizzed by the ED.

ALSO READ| Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala asks Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to resign over 'poor governance'

Earlier in the day, the minister wrote a Facebook post defending himself, which enraged the opposition parties further. In the post, he said he does not want to say anything to those who spread canards and fallacies without any hesitation.

"All wars for dharma have been won by disclosing what needs to be disclosed to those concerned and by hiding what needs to be hidden," he said. Speaking to mediapersons at Thavanoor, Jaleel said he has said all he wanted to in the Facebook post. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala gold smuggling case KT Jaleel CPM secretariat Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp