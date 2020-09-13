Kerala witnesses protests demanding Jaleel’s resignation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Saturday witnessed widespread protests by various opposition parties demanding the resignation of Minister KT Jaleel who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its wide-ranging probe into various aspects of the UAE Consulate-linked gold smuggling case.In the state capital, the busy stretch in front of the Secretariat turned into a battle zone with youth activists of the UDF and BJP engaged in violent clashes with the police. Police used water cannon, burst tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge to disperse protestors belonging to the Youth Congress, Yuva Morcha, ABVP, Youth League and the Mahila Congress. Two Youth Congress workers were injured in clash with the police.

Violence erupted during protests in Kozhikode as well. Youth Congress, BJP and Muslim Youth League workers were among the protesters. Police first used water cannon and later lathi-charged Youth Congress workers who marched to the district collectorate. A worker of the youth outfit suffered injuries allegedly when police lobbed a grenade to disperse the protesters.

Police using water cannon to disperse Youth Congress workers who staged protest in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, demanding the resgination of Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel

In Alappuzha, a march taken out by KSU to the collectorate turned violent after a woman leader was arrested without the presence of women police personnel. Yuva Morcha staged a road blockade at district court road for half an hour. BJP workers in Kollam were engaged in a prolonged clash with the police after they were prevented from entering the taluk office premises. Police used water cannon thrice to disperse the protesters who quickly re-assembled. A march taken out by the Congress to the house of Minister Mercykutty Amma was stopped by police leading to clashes.

Yuva Morcha activists took out a march to the office of the City Police Commissioner in Thrissur. Police used water cannon when the activists tried to break the barricades. BJP spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan suffered minor injury in the eye following the use of water cannon. Police also used water cannon against Youth Congress workers who marched to the collectorate.

Kottayam town witnessed violence when police prevented BJP workers’ attempt to block the traffic along MC Road at Gandhi Square. ABVP activists clashed with police during a march taken out to the district collectorate. A protest march taken out by Youth Congress workers in Pathanamthitta turned violent with police resorting to mild lathicharge to disperse protesters. Protests in other districts such as Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur remained relatively peaceful.