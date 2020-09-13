Kunhalikutty calls for Jaleel’s resignation

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: IUML national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty, MP, demanded the resignation of Minister KT Jaleel. He said Jaleel had employed the same set of persons (including Swapna Suresh, key accused in the Thiruvanant-hapuram gold smuggling case) who had smuggled gold to import religious texts. “Several allegations relating to the gold smuggling case were levelled against Jaleel.

So he should resign as minister. But after getting his name cleared, Jaleel can return to the Cabinet,” he said. He also said Jaleel has several things to hide and that is why he is not responding to reporters’ questions on him being summoned by ED.