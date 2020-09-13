STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 75,000 Covid recoveries, 15 more deaths in Kerala

Fifteen deaths were confirmed as due to Covid on the day.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state on Saturday recorded 2,885 new cases of Covid-19. These include 2,640 cases due to contact transmission, of which 287 were from unknown sources. At the same time, the  number of total recovered patients in the state crossed the 75,000-mark as the day saw 1,944 recovered cases.Of the infected cases, 179 were returnees (42 from abroad and 137 from other states), 55 healthcare workers and 11 staffers of INHS, Ernakulam. 

Fifteen deaths were confirmed as due to Covid on the day. With this, the official Covid toll in the state became 425. Those who succumbed to the virus include a 101-year-old from Thiruvananthapuram, who has been identified as Padmanabhan Potty of Kalady. The state now has a total of 75,844 cured cases.

