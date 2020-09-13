Palathayi sexual abuse: Psycho assessment of Class IV student raises eyebrows

Ajay Kanth By

KOCHI: The Crime Branch’s (CB) decision to submit the psychological assessment report of the Class IV student of the Palathayi school in the High Court, even after the medical examination report confirmed sexual abuse on her, did raise many eyebrows. Even more surprising were some of the findings of the team — like the girl has “fantasising behaviour” and “the habit of telling lies”. That brought the credibility of the probe into question.

The CB, which said the psychological assessment report was prepared by government counsellors after sitting with the victim for a few days, made the submission before the High Court in response to a petition filed by the victim’s mother seeking to set aside the bail granted to the accused.Not all experts feel it was necessary. “In an incident of child sexual abuse, which is validated by an expert’s medical examination, the possibility of fantasy can’t be considered. The concept of fantasy as an explanation in the child sex abuse situation itself is debatable,” said renowned psychiatrist Dr C J John.

Muhammed Shah, the victim’s counsel, added: “We don’t know on what grounds the counsellors came to that fantasising theory. The Crime Branch’s submission is that legally employed counsellors have given the analysis reports, mentioning sleep impairment, irregular diet habit, decreased appetite and tiredness.

They added she has fantasising behaviour, a feeling of insecurity and has the habit of telling lies, fluctuating moods, building relationships and getting tensed.”

Shah said the Crime Branch had earlier requested a psychological analysis of the victim.“We had agreed to it. But they demanded a fresh physical examination of the victim along with psychological analysis which we opposed. We suspect that a physical examination at this late stage is being planned to further dilute the case. Our plea is simple, that the culprit should be brought to book,” he added.

A senior forensic surgeon told TNIE that the best way to take the probe to the next level is to form a medical board headed by a forensic pathologist to analyse the existing medical examination report and find the missing links to collect evidence. “The field of crime is the body of the victim. A detailed physical examination can also be conducted if the parents permit,” he added.