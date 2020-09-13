Protests politically motivated: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite mounting political pressure and statewide protests by the UDF and the BJP demanding minister KT Jaleel’s resignation, the CPM leadership has chosen to stand firmly behind the minister. The CPM which had once welcomed investigation by any agency into the gold smuggling case, has now lashed out openly against the Enforcement Directorate. A day after Jaleel was quizzed, the CPM secretariat said there are widespread allegations that ED is being used politically to settle scores across the country. The CPM termed ‘unusual’ the ED chief’s publicising of the fact that Jaleel was interrogated.

Even as the UDF and the BJP intensified protests, the CPM termed them politically motivated moves.

“The Congress has once again proved that it is the B team of BJP. It was the Congress which had alleged that the BJP has been using probe agencies like ED for political reasons,” the party said in a statement. The CPM also listed out the number of instances when Congress leaders were questioned in various cases.

“Mullappally & co seem to be in the dark about Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Kacharyavasan being interrogated for seven hours.

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot had said that ED has hunted both ministers and MLAs of the Congress. Gehlot’s brother was also questioned and his house was raided. CBI arrested P Chidambaram by jumping over the compound wall of his residence. Sivakumar, who was remanded in an Enforcement case, was later made the Karnakata PCC chief. ED had questioned Robert Vadra 12 times, for more than 70 hours, while Ahmed Patel was quizzed four times, for more than 25 hours,” said the CPM.

While the Left government does not stop any agency from conducting investigations, it is mysterious that none of the three agencies involved questioned those who sent the controversial diplomatic baggage and those who received it, the party said. The party also attacked Union minister V Muraleedharan. The lack of follow-up actions after questioning a journalist with a pro-BJP channel and changes to the Customs team have created suspicions. “There’s criminal negligence on the part of the External Affairs Ministry in bringing one of the accused, Faizal Fareed, to India. It could be because Muraleedharan, who has been rejecting NIA and Customs findings, is a Minister of State in that ministry,” CPM said. The CPM alleged the UDF is unleashing violence to divert attention from the jewellery scam involving IUML MLA M C Kamaruddin.

Opposition move aimed at polls, feels PB

T’Puram: Much to the relief of the state CPM, the party central leadership too has come out rejecting the Opposition demand for Jaleel’s resignation. Earlier when allegations came up against E P Jayarajan, the CPM central leadership had taken a different view of the same. The CPM politburo is of the view that as of now there is no need for the minister to step down. The PB said that the Enforcement Directorate had only gathered information from the minister and that was part of normal legal procedure. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the agitations against the LDF government are being done in view of the upcoming polls.

“These things are being done with a view of the coming assembly elections. The main Opposition UDF led by the Congress and the BJP which is interested in destabilising all non-BJP governments in the country, are indulging in such vilification campaigns,” he said. Yechury viewed the questioning of the minister by the ED as part of the routine legal process. “Let the law decide,” he added. The CPM leadership knows that any action against the minister at this juncture could be suicidal in view of the upcoming elections. That’s why the CPM has decided to stand firmly behind the minister. Though unhappy over the new allegations, the CPI leadership too is keeping mum for now, as it does not want to spoil the Left front’s electoral prospects at this juncture. The CPI state executive will meet soon to discuss the matter and other related political developments.