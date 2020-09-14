STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allegation against Life Mission ploy to tarnish government: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

According to him, around 2.6 lakh houses had been completed. A section was not ready to accept the achievements of government in public health and in containing Covid-19 in the initial days

Published: 14th September 2020 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the allegations against Life Mission was to belittle the achievements of his pet housing scheme and tarnish the government. He accused the people of making wild allegations to undo the virtues of a project beneficial for the people.

He was speaking at the inauguration fo Konni Medical College through video conferencing on Monday. “People who had no hope of owning a home of their own are now living in one provided through Life Mission. It is definitely a gain for the society,” said Chief Minister.

According to him, around 2.6 lakh houses had been completed. A section was not ready to accept the achievements of government in public health and in containing Covid-19 in the initial days, he said. The opposition parties have alleged that Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case, received a commission in the construction of the Life Mission project funded by the UAE Red Crescent Society in Vadakkanchery.

Meanwhile the Minister for higher education KT Jaleel is likely to meet Chief Minister after the former appeared before the enforcement directorate for his links with the gold smuggling accused. The minister had gone to the home in Malappuram for two days after the questioning.

Meanwhile, MSF the youth wing of the Muslim League and Mahila Morcha conducted violent protests infront of the secretariat demanding Jaleel’s ouster. He faced protests from Yuvamorcha and Youth Congress members throughout the journey from home to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. 

