Ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy blames police for widespread bombmaking in Kannur ahead of Assembly polls

He rued the fact that an inert police have failed to nab those providing encouragement to those involved in the unlawful activity.

Published: 14th September 2020 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 04:46 AM

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy accused the police of remaining inactive even as Kannur has been witnessing widespread bomb-making which is like a prelude to assembly elections.

In a statement here, Chandy said the CPM’s involvement in bomb-making is clearly evident. He rued the fact that an inert police have failed to nab those providing encouragement to those involved in the unlawful activity. The Congress leader referred to the latest incident of bomb-making at Ponnyam in Thalassery which saw a CPM cadre, formerly accused of involvement in TP murder case, had lost his palms. 

In another incident at Irikkur, two CPM workers were killed in an explosion while making bombs. The CPM leaders had maintained that they didn’t have anything to do with it, said  Chandy.

"As party secretary, Pinarayi Vijayayan had handed over compensation to the family members of party workers who lost their lives in the blast. At the time, he had maintained that they had sacrificed their lives for the party," said Chandy, while urging that the police be given a free hand to raid the bomb-making centres in Kannur without interference from the ruling CPM.

