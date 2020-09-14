STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling case: Kerala minister AK Balan comes out in defence of colleague KT Jaleel

Defending the higher education minister to the hilt, Balan said that even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that the acts of the ED were political interventions.

Published: 14th September 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala law minister AK Balan

Kerala law minister AK Balan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: As of now, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has only questioned KT Jaleel and the Opposition is already out to besmirch the government’s image, said Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Tribes AK Balan at a media briefing held at the district committee office of the CPM on Sunday.

Defending the higher education minister to the hilt, Balan said that even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that the acts of the ED were political interventions. "How can answering the questions of a central agency be construed as a crime?" he asked.

The baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate had secured the customs clearance. It was the Quran and the food kits which arrived in this baggage that was distributed by Jaleel. 

The minister asked, "Has the court cast aspersions on the LDF government in any of the corruption allegations raised by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala ?" "If so, let the Opposition bring it out in the open. On the other hand, when the solar scam broke out, the court had gone to the extent of asking whether there was a Government in the state," said Balan.

There’s been an organised attack by the UDF and the Muslim League against Jaleel since the beginning. Now the BJP has also joined the stride, he said. "Their only aim is to destroy the minister’s image," added Balan. The minister claimed that EP Jayarajan resigned as he had not exercised enough vigil in his actions.

However, Jaleel’s case was different and therefore he needn't resign. "The Opposition is free to organise agitations and go to courts, only that it will all be in vain and worsen the spread of COVID. If Kerala becomes another Gujarat or Maharashtra in the number of COVID cases, the Opposition UDF and the BJP are to be held responsible," said Balan.

Reiterating the CPM stand that there was nothing wrong in accepting the Quran, Balan said  the central agency only sought details from the minister and that he was served notice to appear before the investigating team as a person. “He had accepted the religious texts as per law,” Balan said.  

He said Jaleel refused to share details of the quizzing as there is a Supreme Court direction against disclosing the details of a probe. At the same time, Balan said the party would not protect him if he is found guilty. Jaleel was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday in connection with the probe into the UAE consulate gold smuggling case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate KT Jaleel AK Balan Kerala gold smuggling case
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp