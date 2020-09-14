Gold smuggling case: Kerala minister AK Balan comes out in defence of colleague KT Jaleel

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: As of now, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has only questioned KT Jaleel and the Opposition is already out to besmirch the government’s image, said Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Tribes AK Balan at a media briefing held at the district committee office of the CPM on Sunday.

Defending the higher education minister to the hilt, Balan said that even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated that the acts of the ED were political interventions. "How can answering the questions of a central agency be construed as a crime?" he asked.

The baggage addressed to the UAE Consulate had secured the customs clearance. It was the Quran and the food kits which arrived in this baggage that was distributed by Jaleel.

The minister asked, "Has the court cast aspersions on the LDF government in any of the corruption allegations raised by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala ?" "If so, let the Opposition bring it out in the open. On the other hand, when the solar scam broke out, the court had gone to the extent of asking whether there was a Government in the state," said Balan.

There’s been an organised attack by the UDF and the Muslim League against Jaleel since the beginning. Now the BJP has also joined the stride, he said. "Their only aim is to destroy the minister’s image," added Balan. The minister claimed that EP Jayarajan resigned as he had not exercised enough vigil in his actions.

However, Jaleel’s case was different and therefore he needn't resign. "The Opposition is free to organise agitations and go to courts, only that it will all be in vain and worsen the spread of COVID. If Kerala becomes another Gujarat or Maharashtra in the number of COVID cases, the Opposition UDF and the BJP are to be held responsible," said Balan.

Reiterating the CPM stand that there was nothing wrong in accepting the Quran, Balan said the central agency only sought details from the minister and that he was served notice to appear before the investigating team as a person. “He had accepted the religious texts as per law,” Balan said.

He said Jaleel refused to share details of the quizzing as there is a Supreme Court direction against disclosing the details of a probe. At the same time, Balan said the party would not protect him if he is found guilty. Jaleel was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday in connection with the probe into the UAE consulate gold smuggling case.