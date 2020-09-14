Monsoon goes vigorous in north-central Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala bringing widespread rain across the state, especially the north and central regions, on Sunday.

Kasaragod recorded the highest rainfall of 13cm during the 24 hours ended 8.30 am on Sunday, followed by Vadakara (9 cm) , Kumarakom in Kottayam and Piravom in Ernakulam (8cm each) and Malappuram district, Kozhikode and Thrissur (7 cm each).

A low-pressure area formed over the west central Bay of Bengal north off the Andhra Pradesh coast on Sunday morning.

The rain occurred due to the influence of the low pressure which is likely to become more marked by Monday. The low-pressure area is very likely to move west-northwestwards during the next four days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

IMD issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department has sounded yellow alert in all, except four, districts in the state on Monday warning of moderate rain. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam are the four districts left out from the advisory.

