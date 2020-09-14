STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Monsoon goes vigorous in north-central Kerala

The rain occurred due to the influence of the low pressure which is likely to become more marked by Monday.

Published: 14th September 2020 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

Rain

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala bringing widespread rain across the state, especially the north and central regions, on Sunday. 

Kasaragod recorded the highest rainfall of 13cm during the 24 hours ended 8.30 am on Sunday, followed by Vadakara (9 cm) , Kumarakom in Kottayam and Piravom in Ernakulam (8cm each) and Malappuram district, Kozhikode and Thrissur (7 cm each). 

A low-pressure area formed over the west central Bay of Bengal north off the Andhra Pradesh coast on Sunday morning. 

The rain occurred due to the influence of the low pressure which is likely to become more marked by Monday. The low-pressure area is very likely to move west-northwestwards during the next four days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

IMD issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department has sounded yellow alert in all, except four, districts in the state on Monday warning of moderate rain. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam are the four districts left out from the advisory.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southwest Monsoon Kerala rains
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)
Madras High Court judge seeks contempt proceedings against actor Suriya for remarks on NEET
Ladakh stand-off: It’s time for strategic clarity
For representational purposes
Yoga, chyawanprash in new govt protocol for recovered Covid-19 patients
Dunnadi Asthan in south Kashmir's Shopian was electrified recently after a 63 KVA transformer was installed in the village.
Truly electrifying moment! After 73 years, J&K village begins tryst with light and hope

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp