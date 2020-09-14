Probe ordered after gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and KT Rameez hospitalised in Thrissur

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala prison department on Monday sought a report from the medical officer of Viyyur central prison in Thrissur district in connection with the hospitalization of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and KT Rameez at the same time at the Thrissur medical college hospital.

The DGP (prisons) Rishiraj Singh asked the officer to get the health status of both the accused. Swapna was admitted for the second time following chest pain while Rameez has been admitted following stomach pain. The DGP also instructed the jail superintendent to initiate a probe.

On September 7, Swapna, the second accused in the sensational gold smuggling case, had complained of chest pain and was shifted to the Thrissur medical college. Though a slight variation was noticed in the ECG report of Swapna, hospital authorities, however, stated that her condition was satisfactory. She was discharged on Saturday after six days of treatment. However, she reportedly experienced uneasiness on Sunday. Therefore she was shifted to the medical college again.

KT Rameez, who is said to be the key agent for the gold smuggling in the state, was admitted to the same medical college on Sunday from Viyyur central prison after he informed jail authorities that he was suffering from severe stomach pain. A medical board of the hospital will review the health condition of both accused on Monday evening.

The jail department has also asked prison officers to monitor whether they are communicating with any strangers or persons in the hospital. The nurses in the hospital have also been given instructions to check their movements closely.

Swapna and Rameez are accused of smuggling 30 kilograms of gold worth Rs 14.8 crore into the state through diplomatic channels of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. Later, they were busted by the National Investigation Agency and Customs respectively and shifted to Viyyur central prison.