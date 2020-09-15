STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CM fumes at Oppn, media for allegations against Life Mission

He accused Opposition parties for making wild allegations to undo the virtues of a project beneficial for the people.

Published: 15th September 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as fresh corruption allegations have cropped up against the Life Mission, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed these angrily, stating that these were a ploy to belittle the achievements of his pet housing scheme and tarnish the government. 

He accused Opposition parties for making wild allegations to undo the virtues of a project beneficial for the people. He was speaking at the inauguration of the first phase of Konni Medical College Hospital through video conferencing on Monday. “People who had no hope of owning a home are now living in the houses provided through Life Mission. It is definitely a gain for the society,” said the chief minister. A visibly angry chief minister also blamed the media for siding with the opposition parties in spreading rumours.

Bid to wreck peace: CM
T’Puram: Citing widespread protests by Opposition parties against Minister KT Jaleel and  Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said some people and organisations are trying to undermine the peace in the state by creating law and order problems. He said Kovoor Kunjumon is being repeatedly subjected to obscene protests by Youth Congress activists for his speech during the no-confidence motion in the assembly.

V Muraleedharan should step down, says CPM 
T’Puram: In view of the Centre confirming in Parliament that the gold smuggling was carried out through diplomatic baggage, the CPM has demanded that Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who has been maintaining that was not a diplomatic baggage, should 
step down.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Life Mission Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp