CM fumes at Oppn, media for allegations against Life Mission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as fresh corruption allegations have cropped up against the Life Mission, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed these angrily, stating that these were a ploy to belittle the achievements of his pet housing scheme and tarnish the government.

He accused Opposition parties for making wild allegations to undo the virtues of a project beneficial for the people. He was speaking at the inauguration of the first phase of Konni Medical College Hospital through video conferencing on Monday. “People who had no hope of owning a home are now living in the houses provided through Life Mission. It is definitely a gain for the society,” said the chief minister. A visibly angry chief minister also blamed the media for siding with the opposition parties in spreading rumours.

Bid to wreck peace: CM

T’Puram: Citing widespread protests by Opposition parties against Minister KT Jaleel and Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said some people and organisations are trying to undermine the peace in the state by creating law and order problems. He said Kovoor Kunjumon is being repeatedly subjected to obscene protests by Youth Congress activists for his speech during the no-confidence motion in the assembly.

V Muraleedharan should step down, says CPM

T’Puram: In view of the Centre confirming in Parliament that the gold smuggling was carried out through diplomatic baggage, the CPM has demanded that Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who has been maintaining that was not a diplomatic baggage, should

step down.