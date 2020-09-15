Covid cases expected to rise, virus mutation a concern, says CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid projections of an accelerated spread of Covid-19 in the state, the government is worried of the fourth phase of unlocking measures resulting in a new wave of infections. Echoing the same, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday the infection rate is expected to rise with the easing of restrictions.Significantly, 2,540 new cases were reported in the state after testing just 22,279 samples. A total of 2,110 persons recovered from the disease. The CM said testing was low because it was a Sunday and will pick up in the coming days.

“The nation itself is limping back to normal after various restrictions, which will reflect in the state as well. The public transportation system is not fully operational now. But it will be so very soon. So is the case with various institutions and offices. Thus, the chances of an upward trajectory in infections are high,” he said.The CM said schools in the state will not be reopened in September-October, but auditoriums will be allowed to operate subject to certain conditions.

“Though several queries have been raised regarding the reopening of schools, the state government is of the view that it will be inappropriate to do so during September-October. The Centre hasn’t said so either,” he said.Meanwhile, the government has decided to conduct a genome sequencing study of the SARS-CoV-2 virus across the state. The decision comes in the wake of the findings of such a study conducted in north Kerala.

“The findings of the study conducted jointly by the Kozhikode Government Medical College and CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology are significant,” Pinarayi said. It has also been decided to implement the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign rigorously with a special focus on reverse quarantine, said the chief minister.

What the study says

The study found the virus strains in circulation in the state have been introduced by inter-state travellers and it spreads through the population through local circulation. The study resulted in two major findings: First, the A2a virus clade is predominant in the state and the second, there is a mutant variant called D614G.

At the same time, B Ekbal, chairman, state expert committee for Covid-19 said the discovery of the mutation has to be taken seriously as it is the more transmissible form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.“The study shows the state’s handling of returning expats was a success as no foreign strain of the virus has been detected. However, only a small portion of the state has been covered by it. But the mutation part stresses the need for stringent following of the Covid protocol,” Ekbal said.

2,346 local spread cases

T’Puram: With the state reporting 2,540 fresh

Covid-19 cases on Monday, the number patients under treatment has increased to 30,486. Of the new patients, 2,346 contracted the disease through local transmission, which includes 212 cases with unknown sources of infec-tion. As many as 107 returnees (34 from abroad and 73 from other states), 64 health workers and 23 staff of INHS, Ernakulam, also tested positive on the day. Fifteen more Covid deaths were confirmed on the day, taking the toll to 454.

1.21L beds to be set up

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a total of 1,21,055 beds will get set up at 1,391 Covid First-Line Treatment Centres in state. “The state currently has 194 CFLTCs, with a total of 26,425 beds,” he said. The CM said more people should get enrolled in Covid Brigade to help the health system.