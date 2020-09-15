STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid cases expected to rise, virus mutation a concern, says CM

Schools not to reopen in Sept-Oct, auditoriums to be allowed to operate with conditions

Published: 15th September 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid projections of an accelerated spread of Covid-19 in the state, the government is worried of the fourth phase of unlocking measures resulting in a new wave of infections. Echoing the same, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday the infection rate is expected to rise with the easing of restrictions.Significantly, 2,540 new cases were reported in the state after testing just 22,279 samples. A total of 2,110 persons recovered from the disease. The CM said testing was low because it was a Sunday and will pick up in the coming days. 

“The nation itself is limping back to normal after various restrictions, which will reflect in the state as well. The public transportation system is not fully operational now. But it will be so very soon. So is the case with various institutions and offices. Thus, the chances of an upward trajectory in infections are high,” he said.The CM said schools in the state will not be reopened in September-October, but auditoriums will be allowed to operate subject to certain conditions.

“Though several queries have been raised regarding the reopening of schools, the state government is of the view that it will be inappropriate to do so during September-October. The Centre hasn’t said so either,” he said.Meanwhile, the government has decided to conduct a genome sequencing study of the SARS-CoV-2 virus across the state. The decision comes in the wake of the findings of such a study conducted in north Kerala.

“The findings of the study conducted jointly by the Kozhikode Government Medical College and CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology are significant,” Pinarayi said. It has also been decided to implement the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign rigorously with a special focus on reverse quarantine, said the chief minister.

What the study says 
The study found the virus strains in circulation in the state have been introduced by inter-state travellers and it spreads through the population through local circulation. The study resulted in two major findings: First, the A2a virus clade is predominant in the state and the second, there is a mutant variant called D614G. 

At the same time, B Ekbal, chairman, state expert committee for Covid-19 said the discovery of the mutation has to be taken seriously as it is the more transmissible form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.“The study shows the state’s handling of returning expats was a success as no foreign strain of the virus has been detected. However, only a small portion of the state has been covered by it. But the mutation part stresses the need for stringent following of the Covid protocol,”  Ekbal said.

2,346 local spread cases
T’Puram: With the state reporting 2,540 fresh 
Covid-19 cases on Monday, the number patients under treatment has increased to 30,486. Of the new patients, 2,346 contracted the disease through local transmission, which includes 212 cases with unknown sources of infec-tion. As many as 107 returnees (34 from abroad and 73 from other states), 64 health workers and 23 staff of INHS, Ernakulam, also tested positive on the day. Fifteen more Covid deaths were confirmed on the day, taking the toll to 454.

1.21L beds to be set up 
T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a total of 1,21,055 beds will get set up at 1,391 Covid First-Line Treatment Centres in state. “The state currently has 194 CFLTCs, with a total of 26,425 beds,” he said. The CM said more people should get enrolled in Covid Brigade to help the health system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp