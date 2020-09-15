STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Experts call for seroprevalence surveys across Kerala

A proposal to conduct such surveys was put forth following a steady increase in the number of contact transmission cases.

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state expecting a spike in infections and deaths due to Covid-19, there is a growing demand from epidemiologists and public health experts to conduct seroprevalence surveys across the state. However, it is alleged that the state government’s response to the demand has been cold.Seroprevalence surveys use serology tests (blood test) to identify people in a population or community who have antibodies against infectious disease. It will help understand the extend of SARS-CoV-2 infection among the population and the manner in which the virus spreads over time. It is being pointed out that the findings of the survey will help in planning and implementing appropriate public health interventions for prevention and control of the disease.

“It is disheartening that the state government is unenthusiastic, despite the importance of seroprevalence surveys. A proposal to conduct such surveys was put forth following a steady increase in the number of contact transmission cases. But the government is somewhat reluctant to order the same,” said an officer who is part of the state-level Covid-19 prevention and control team.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had in May advised the states to conduct periodic serosurveys to measure coronavirus exposure in the population using IgG ELISA test. But the government allegedly took a passive approach in this regard.Though the Health Department conducted such a survey in April to check for community transmission and herd immunity in the state’s population, it is learnt that the findings are yet to get publicised. 

However, in the serosurveillance study carried out by the ICMR in three districts — Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad — during April-May, four  out of the total 1,193 samples tested turned IgG positive, indicating past infection. The second phase of the study conducted in these three districts in August is expected to get released next week. Meanwhile, Health Principal Secretary Rajan Khobragade said the state will definitely carry out seroprevalence survey at an appropriate time. “The state is now moving in the right direction. As part of active surveillance, we are carrying out around 30,000 to 40,000 tests daily. Let us wait for ICMR’s second-round finding. After that, we will figure out what is to be done,” said  Rajan Khobragade.

Rajendra Pilankatta of School of Medicine and Public Health of Central University of Kerala said: “The problem with serosurveys is that they have nothing to do with diagnosis and treatment. But from an epidemiological perspective, it helps understand the proportion of population, including asymptomatic individuals, exposed to SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.”Rajendra Pilankatta said if such surveys are conducted, instead of using point-of-care antibody test kits, the authorities concerned should make use of sophisticated testing systems like CLIA (Chemiluminescence immunoassay) or ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) to get accurate results.

