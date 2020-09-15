Girl kills self after lover reneges on marriage vow

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: It has come to light that a 21-year-old woman died after she ate the poisonous othalanga fruit after her lover withdrew from their proposed marriage as her family failed to pay the dowry demanded by the man’s family.Archana — daughter of Viswanathan, Murickanveetil, Perumbilly in Arattupuzha — died by suicide at her house last Friday after sending a WhatsApp message about her intention to her lover.

The man conveyed the matter to his friend who went to Archana’s home. By then, she had fallen unconscious after eating the ‘suicide fruit’, termed cerbera odollam scientifically. Though she was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha, her life could not be saved.Thrikunnapuzha Circle Inspector R Jose said a case has been registered for unnatural death under section 174 of IPC.

“The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem. We are tracking the mobile phone call history of the girl and the boy. The suicide note found from her home is not directly linked to the boy, a native of Kandalloor. But we are examining all details,” the officer said.Archana’s body was cremated on the premises of her house on Sunday.