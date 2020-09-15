STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggled under guise of importing dates: Ramesh Chennithala

He also alleged that gold was smuggled under the guise of importing 17,000kg of dates.

Published: 15th September 2020 06:31 AM

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has retorted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s allegation that there is a move to tarnish the government’s image and achievements made by the Life Mission, saying the government’s tainted image cannot be sullied further.Chennithala alleged that it is the LDF government which is disloyal to people as it has not revealed the details of the MoU signed with the UAE Red Crescent for the Life Mission project at Wadakkanchery.

He also alleged that gold was smuggled under the guise of importing 17,000kg of dates. He was speaking after releasing the UDF’s expert committee report on the new education policy here on Monday. Chennithala said the government had entrusted Swapna Suresh with the Rs 100-crore Life Mission projects in the state so that she could walk away with 15 per cent commission. He also demanded to know who had entrusted Unitac Builders with the Wadakkanchery project.

