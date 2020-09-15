STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold smuggling case: Centre promises proper investigation

The Customs had seized 30.244kg gold and arrested 16 persons.

KOCHI: Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur has informed the Lok Sabha that the government is taking effective steps to ensure fair and proper investigation in the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case. Replying to Kerala MPs Anto Antony, N K Premachandran and Dean Kuriakose, Thakur said the probe agencies have reported to the court that one of the prime accused was influential.

He admitted that the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Cochin, had informed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in July about the suspicion of gold consignment in a diplomatic bag. “Following due procedure, the MEA provided clearance to Customs authorities to intercept the consignment containing gold, which was addressed to a diplomat of Consulate General of the UAE in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Customs had seized 30.244kg gold and arrested 16 persons. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also initiated Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigations in two gold smuggling cases related to Kerala. It has also taken up investigation in five cases under the Foreign Exchange Management Act all over India,” the minister said.He said 196 cases were registered and 200 people arrested in connection with the seizure of 103.165kg of gold worth `49.55 crore at various airports in the country this fiscal year till August.

