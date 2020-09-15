NIA retrieved 2 TB data from gadgets of Swapna and Sandeep

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) started its probe into the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel in July, it has analysed over 2 TB of data retrieved from the mobile phones, laptops and other digital devices seized from accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair alone. In a recent report filed at the NIA Court, the agency claimed that with the help of C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram, 2 TB data was retrieved from the devices seized from Swapna and Sandeep.

“The data retrieved from all 26 arrested persons is around 4.5 TB, which took nearly a month to analyse. From the analysis, we have received more information about some persons associated with the accused,” a source said.After seizing mobile phones from Swapna and Sandeep, the agency found that several contents were deleted. “Some chats through social networking apps were found deleted.

A majority of these could be retrieved. Based on the findings, the accused persons have to be interrogated,” the source said. The NIA has seized around 40 digital devices from 26 arrested persons. It has found that the accused persons used WhatsApp and Telegram apps for interaction because of their secure nature. However, a few messages could be retrieved with expert help.

Jail DGP orders investigation into reports of Swapna using phone of nurse at Thrissur MCH

T’Puram: The Prisons Department on Monday sought a report from the medical officer of Viyyur Central prison in Thrissur in connection with the hospitalisation of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and K T Rameez at the same time in Thrissur MCH. DGP (Prisons) Rishiraj Singh also asked the jail superintendent to initiate a probe on the reports that Swapna had used the phone of a junior nurse in the hospital for calling a ‘highly influential person’. She had reportedly used the phone while she was admitted to the hospital last week. Singh asked the officer to get the status of the health condition of both the accused.