NIA seeks custody of Swapna, Sandeep, three others again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday again sought custody of five persons, including prime accused Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, in the case related to the smuggling of gold via the diplomatic channel. The petition was filed before the NIA court in Kochi.The NIA also sought custody of accused Muhammad Shafi, Muhammad Ali Ebrahim and Muhammad Anwar T M for five days. The court issued a warrant to produce them on Tuesday. The NIA said it had submitted that custody of accused persons would be required again as the analysis of digital evidence based on content retrieved from mobile phones and laptops following their custodial interrogation earlier is going on.

“The delay was due to the time required for the scrutiny of huge data retrieved from the digital devices and other material evidence collected during the investigation. The incriminating content is to be confronted with the accused persons and the existence of further evidence needs to be probed and collected,” the agency stated in the petition.

Police use water cannons to disperse MSF workers who gathered in front of the civil station at Kakkanad in Kochi demanding the minister’s resignation

However, Swapna is not likely to be produced as she is to undergo a medical examination as part of an angiogram to be held on Tuesday. After receiving the production warrant from the court, the superintendent at Viyyur central jail will report the medical condition of Swapna to the court.

Earlier, the NIA, after arresting Swapna and Sandeep, interrogated them in custody for 12 days in July. Shafi is a key financier in the case while Ali Ebrahim worked for another accused Jaleel transporting the gold that reached Thiruvananthapuram airport. Anwar is a middle man who brokered the sale of the gold.

Anwar and Shafi have filed bail pleas at the NIA court which is to be considered on September 16 and 28 respectively. Till now the NIA has arraigned 31 persons and arrested 26.

Swapna’s angiogram today, Rameez to undergo endoscopy

Thrissur: Gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh will undergo an angiogram on Tuesday. She was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here on Sunday night after complaining of chest pain. MCH sources cited mental stress as the cause for the pain. The angiogram will check for blood clots, which can be a reason for the pain, sources said. Meanwhile, accused K T Rameez was admitted to the MCH on Sunday after complaining of abdominal pain. He will undergo an endoscopy on Tuesday to diagnose the cause of his discomfort.