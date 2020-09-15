No charges, no need for Jaleel to quit over fabricated stories: CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three days after the Enforcement Directorate quizzed Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel in connection with the smuggling of gold through the UAE diplomatic baggage, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said categorically on Monday that there is no need for the minister to quit over the incident.

There was no precedent of a minister quitting after being interrogated as part of an investigation, he said.

“Some quarters sent a lot of complaints deliberately to the investigating agencies and it’s their responsibility to bring clarity to the complaints,” Pinarayi said in his press briefing. “No charges have been levelled against the minister. Only some fabricated stories are doing the rounds. So there is no need for the state government to worry.”

Reiterating that the investigation is progressing in the right direction, the CM said the investigating agencies checked with Jaleel details pertaining to the consignment of religious texts received from the UAE Consulate as he is the minister in charge of the Wakf Board.

Deliberate attempts being made to tarnish CPM leaders’ image: CM

“The minister himself clarified the circumstances that led to the import of religious texts with the help of the UAE consulate,” said Pinarayi. The CPM secretary himself had clarified on the issue related to his son, he added.Asked why Jaleel was unwilling to acknowledge the fact that he was quizzed by ED, the CM said he was unaware of it. He also recalled an incident in which CBI questioned him after some quarters complained in 1996 that a person gave him `2 crore during elections for some favour.“CBI sleuths who quizzed me said there was nothing in the complaint, but they had to check it with me in the wake of the complaint,” he said.

On allegations against the wife of Industries Minister E P Jayarajan and the son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, he said deliberate attempts were being made to tarnish the image of CPM leaders and their families. “It is true that Jayarajan’s wife went to the bank where she had worked and checked the locker. She also checked the weight of a one sovereign gold chain. What’s wrong in her visit?” he asked.

“The media house which published the story claimed she went to the bank violating quarantine norms. But she was not in quarantine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties continued to attack the government over the issue. Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara alleged that Local Self Government Minister A C Moideen visited Swapna Suresh at Thrissur MCH and helped her contact her aides using the phone of a nurse. He sought a probe into the minister’s visit and Swapna’s hospitalisation.

Row over bank trip of Jayarajan’s wife

Kannur: A media report about the visit of Industries Minister E P Jayarajan’s wife to the Kannur main branch of Kerala Bank a day before she tested positive for Covid-19 has kicked up a row. As per the report, P K Indira, the minister’s wife, flouted quarantine norms by visiting the bank. However, Indira has rubbished the allegations. In a video posted on Facebook on Monday, she said she was not under quarantine when she visited the bank on September 10.