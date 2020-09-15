STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No charges, no need for Jaleel to quit over fabricated stories: CM

Published: 15th September 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three days after the Enforcement Directorate quizzed Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel in connection with the smuggling of gold through the UAE diplomatic baggage, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said categorically on Monday that there is no need for the minister to quit over the incident.

There was no precedent of a minister quitting after being interrogated as part of an investigation, he said.
“Some quarters sent a lot of complaints deliberately to the investigating agencies and it’s their responsibility to bring clarity to the complaints,” Pinarayi said in his press briefing. “No charges have been levelled against the minister. Only some fabricated stories are doing the rounds. So there is no need for the state government to worry.”

Reiterating that the investigation is progressing in the right direction, the CM said the investigating agencies checked with Jaleel details pertaining to the consignment of religious texts received from the UAE Consulate as he is the minister in charge of the Wakf Board. 

Deliberate attempts being made to tarnish CPM leaders’ image: CM

“The minister himself clarified the circumstances that led to the import of religious texts with the help of the UAE consulate,” said Pinarayi. The CPM secretary himself had clarified on the issue related to his son, he added.Asked why Jaleel was unwilling to acknowledge the fact that he was quizzed by ED, the CM said he was unaware of it. He also recalled an incident in which CBI questioned him after some quarters complained in 1996 that a person gave him `2 crore during elections for some favour.“CBI sleuths who quizzed me said there was nothing in the complaint, but they had to check it with me in the wake of the complaint,” he said. 

On allegations against the wife of Industries Minister E P Jayarajan and the son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, he said deliberate attempts were being made to tarnish the image of CPM leaders and their families. “It is true that Jayarajan’s wife went to the bank where she had worked and checked the locker. She also checked the weight of a one sovereign gold chain. What’s wrong in her visit?” he asked.
“The media house which published the story claimed she went to the bank violating quarantine norms. But she was not in quarantine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties continued to attack the government over the issue.  Wadakkanchery MLA Anil Akkara alleged that Local Self Government Minister A C Moideen visited Swapna Suresh at Thrissur MCH and helped her contact her aides using the phone of a nurse. He sought a probe into the minister’s visit and Swapna’s hospitalisation.

Row over bank trip of Jayarajan’s wife
Kannur: A media report about the visit of Industries Minister E P Jayarajan’s wife to the Kannur main branch of Kerala Bank a day before she tested positive for Covid-19 has kicked up a row. As per the report, P K Indira, the minister’s wife, flouted quarantine norms by visiting the bank. However, Indira has rubbished the allegations. In a video posted on Facebook on Monday, she said she was not under quarantine when she visited the bank on September 10.

  • anthony
    Atleast we in Kerala can show prudence that any investigation agency be it the Police, Customs, CBI, ED, NIA and the latest entrant to join the fray NCB can summon any citizen. That just does not mean that any individual who is summoned by these agencies are guilty of any wrong doing until it is proved by a court of Law. What we are observing is the media to increase their TRP ratings are engaging in a trial by the media and virtually pronouncing Judgement as Guilty even before the trial has begun. The opposition parties are jumping to conclusions without any basis of a fair trial. What is intriguing is that no media house is harping of the role of the Attache in the UAE Consulate in Trivandrum in the Gold smuggling case despite evidence of his involvment. The silence of the UAE Govt is also baffling that not one press release to clarify the role of their Attache in the Consulate to the Gold Smuggling or to the parcels handed over to Minister Jaleel for distribution to our citizens or for that matter on any issue concerning our citizens because of their linkage to the Consulate
    13 hours ago reply
