3 of a family charred to death, suicide suspected

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected case of suicide pact, three members of a family were found burnt to death inside their residence at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram early on Tuesday. The deceased are Sreekumar, 58, his wife Mini, 58 and their daughter Ananthalakshmi, 26.According to Varkala police, the neighbours informed the Fire and Rescue Service after seeing fire billowing out from the first floor of the house around 3am.

Firefighters doused the blaze and found Sreekumar’s charred body inside the bathroom while the fully burnt bodies of Mini and Ananthalakshmi were found inside the bedroom. The police said the preliminary evidence suggested suicide. They also received a note, which claimed huge financial debt was the reason for taking the extreme step.