STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CM plays religion card, takes fight to League, BJP

Upset over the series of protests being organised by Opposition parties throwing Covid guidelines to the winds, the CM termed their political view narrow.

Published: 16th September 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Mahila Morcha activists attempt to jump over the barricade during a protest march held near the Kanayannur taluk office in Kochi

BJP Mahila Morcha activists attempt to jump over the barricade during a protest march held near the Kanayannur taluk office in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a deft political move, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attempted to weave the entire narrative of  Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel’s alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case around religious lines on Tuesday. He  questioned the real interests of the BJP and the Muslim League in attacking the minister over the import of the Quran. In his evening briefing, Pinarayi said it is true that the UAE Consulate gave a consignment of copies of the Quran to a section of people in the state during a festive occasion as a mark of respect and brotherhood. 

“The BJP has a clear agenda in attacking the minister over this issue as it has a different political perspective. But what’s the interest of the Muslim League in joining hands with the BJP in attacking him over the import of the Quran? The Quran was gifted to the people of the state by another country and neither the state government nor the minority department has sought this,” the CM said. 

He said the Muslim League is using the opportunity to target the minister by creating a smokescreen over the issue despite the Quran being the religious text of a particular community.“There was a deliberate attempt to unleash unnecessary campaigns in connection with the case which will not work in a state like Kerala. League is of the stance that if Jaleel is the target, even the Quran does not matter,” Pinarayi said. 

Jaleel a man of faith: Balan

“Everyone in the state knows the circumstances that forced Jaleel to switch his loyalty to the Left from the League,” Pinarayi said.The CPM strongman also lashed out at BJP president K Surendran over the latter’s remarks against him and the attempt to link his daughter with the Life Mission row. “The BJP president has lost his mental equilibrium and the party should think if a man like him should be allowed to head a party in the state,” he said.

Upset over the series of protests being organised by Opposition parties throwing Covid guidelines to the winds, the CM termed their political view narrow. He reiterated his stance that there is no need for Jaleel to resign.When the issue first snowballed into a controversy, Jaleel had asked whether facilitating the distribution of the Quran in Kerala was an “anti-national” activity. He also wondered what was wrong in giving copies of the Quran to mosques.

“As long as the Holy Quran is not banned in India, what mistake has been committed? Do the Opposition parties think that the Holy Quran cannot be loaded into a government vehicle?” he had asked.Earlier in the day, Law Minister A K Balan and Jaleel himself attempted to counter the allegations against him on religious lines. “Jaleel is a man of iman (faith),” Balan said at Nadapuram.

CM CAN’T FOOL people: Chennithala
The CM has been trying to shield the government by saying all allegations against ministers were fabricated stories, said Ramesh Chennithala. 

‘OPPN TRYING TO SABOTAGE VIGIL’
The CM has said protests by Oppn parties, which have stooped to a new low, are an attempt to sabotage the vigil against Covid spread.

SURENDRAN HAS LOST MENTAL BALANCE, SAYS PINARAYI
Losing his cool over allegations levelled against his daughter, Pinarayi Vijayan has said BJP state president K Surendran has lost his mental balance. The BJP should consider whether he should remain as its state chief, said Pinarayi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan gold smuggling Quran
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp