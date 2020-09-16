CM tears into Oppn for holding protests when Covid is surging

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expressing concern, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said Opposition parties are staging protests that have stooped to a new low disregarding the Covid protocol to sabotage the vigil and increase the disease spread. Addressing media here on Tuesday, he termed the protests as a mockery because the organisers ignore the common knowledge that such crowding should not have been allowed during a pandemic.Meanwhile, the state recorded 3,215 new Covid-19 patients with Thiruvananthapuram being the worst affected with 656 cases of infection.

“A section has decided to break all safety protocol in public and lunge at police with the intention of destroying the safety and peace in the state,” said the chief minister. He warned that such protests are in violation of the High Court order and these would be strictly dealt with. “The section will not be allowed to play with the lives of people for their petty politics,” he said.

The chief minister also expressed unhappiness that members of the public in some parts had lowered their guard callously. The fact that action was taken against over 5,900 people for not wearing masks and nine for breaking quarantine rules on Tuesday showed that many people were reluctant to exercise self-control, he said. He, however, dismissed reports that the situation has gone out of control. The CM pointed out that the state fared better in death rate when compared to neighbouring states and world averages. While it is 13 deaths per million in Kerala, it is 120 in Karnataka, 117 in Tamil Nadu and 119 in the world.

Quoting from New England Journal of Medicine, the CM said three steps needed to be taken to prevent the death rate. The first is to wear masks till vaccines are available, the second is to keep the family members in a safety loop by following the safe practices and the last to avoid crowd especially in closed environment.

On Tuesday, seven districts reported more than 200 new patients. Over 3,000 patients were infected through local transmission and the sources of infection 313 of them remain unknown. As many as 12 deaths were confirmed to be due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the state’s total toll to 466.

The test positivity rate which gives an indication of the spread of infection dropped to 7.8 per cent on the day even as the number of tests increased to 41,054. The TPR was 11.4 per cent with just 22,279 tests on Monday. On a positive note, 2,532 patients were declared cured of the disease on Tuesday. With this, the number of recovered persons has crossed 80,000-mark. The total number of hotspots was 617 as of Tuesday.

BJP leader P K Krishnadas tests Covid positive

Kannur: BJP national executive committee member P K Krishnadas tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and is under treatment at Aster Mims Hospital in Chala. Krishnadas confirmed the same through a Facebook post. He returned from Hyderabad recently and was subjected to a swab sample test at Thalassery General Hospital, following which he was found to be Covid positive. He is asymptomatic and his health condition is stable, said hospital authorities. Krishnadas also asked those who came in contact with him to go into quarantine.