STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid hits production and transport, veg prices in Kerala go north

The production of vegetables in neighbouring Tamil Nadu has declined due to rain and lockdown restrictions

Published: 16th September 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: With many areas, including markets, being declared as containment zones and a number of shops closed, vegetable prices have skyrocketed in the state, overtaking the rates that prevailed during Onam.One kilogram of ladies’ finger costs Rs 80 here, tomatoes Rs 46, chillies Rs 90, broad beans (avara) and bitter gourd Rs 60 each, brinjals Rs 40, potatoes Rs 50 and white and green long beans Rs 60 and Rs 100, respectively.“The vegetable prices have gone up by 25 to 30 per cent over the past one month.There is shortage of vegetables as production has taken a dip due to lockdown. 

The farmers in Tamil Nadu reduced farming activities as the access to market was affected due to restrictions on transportation,” said Ashraf, a vegetable wholesaler at Ernakulam market.Rafeek, a vegetable merchant at Edappally, said: “The prices have gone up due to scarcity of vegetables in the market. The production of vegetables in Tamil Nadu has declined due to rain and lockdown restrictions.” 

Most traders reluctant to bring vegetables from other states

Another reason for the rising prices is that traders are apprehensive about bringing huge quantities of vegetables from neighbouring states, fearing that they may not be allowed to unload the perishable goods in the markets. “Most traders are in two minds about bringing vegetables from other states. Melamuri market, the largest in Palakkad district, was closed for three days after Covid cases were reported there,” said Sunil of P G Vegetables, a wholesale dealer.

Santosh, who cultivates vegetables on 30 acres of leased land at Malampuzha, said: 
“Though a lot of vegetables are grown in the state, there is a shortage which has led to the price rise,” he said.Faisal, who transports vegetables from Pollachi in Tamil Nadu to Kerala, said many shops in containment zones have been closed and wholesale markets are facing the threat of closure by health and police officials.“In such uncertain times, one can’t bring loads of vegetables to Palakkad and run the risk of being prevented from unloading it. Therefore, the arrival of vegetables from neighbouring states has come down considerably,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vegetable prices
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp