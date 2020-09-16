STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Jail inmates to undergo ‘smelling the coffee’ test

Also, asymptomatic primary contacts (though tested negative) shall not mix with other people,” reads an excerpt of the health advisory. 

Published: 16th September 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Smelling the coffee’ will now become a part of the daily routine of hundreds of prisoners in the state. As loss of smell is considered as one of the early symptoms of Covid-19, the Health Department has asked the Prisons and Correctional Services Department to introduce ‘smelling test’ in jails. The department has also been asked to implement daily symptom surveillance and reverse quarantine inside prisons. The move aims to prevent disease outbreak in jails and identify potential spreaders of the virus at an earlier stage.  

As per a report of the Director-General of Prisons and Correctional Services, of the 4,298 prisoners tested for coronavirus infection, 683 were found to be positive till the first week of September.“It’s a simple test. The inmates will be asked to smell coffee powder and report any alteration in smell perception,” said a health department officer. “Studies have shown that temporary loss of sense of smell (anosmia) is the main neurological symptom and one of the earliest and most commonly reported indicators of Covid-19 infection. It is a better indicator of the disease than other well-known symptoms such as fever and cough,” the officer said. 

Meanwhile, health officials said apart from coffee powder, the other recommended substances are soap, lemon, etc.  “Jail inmates should be asked to report if they cannot sense taste (sweet, sour, bitter or salty), as it is also a symptom of Covid-19,” said a health official.

Meanwhile, the health authorities, in an advisory, have asked the Prisons Department to carry out daily symptom surveillance among jail staff and inmates. “They should look for symptoms like fever, cough, running nose, loose stools, absence of the sense of smell and others. If anyone has such symptoms, the person should get isolated and undergo Covid-19 test.

Also, asymptomatic primary contacts (though tested negative) shall not mix with other people,” reads an excerpt of the health advisory. It has also been highlighted that a proper infrastructure plan should be readied for each prison for isolation of symptomatic persons, quarantine of contacts, reverse quarantine of vulnerable individuals and facilities for healthy individuals. 

Prison statistics
As per the National Prisons Information Portal, there are 4,744 inmates in the state’s prisons and of them, 226 belonged to the 60-70 age group and 50 are above 70 years. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Jail inmates
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp