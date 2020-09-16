STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala govt announces plan to repay amount deducted from employees' salaries amid COVID crisis

Starting from May this year, the government deducted six days' salary of government employees for a period of five months to overcome the financial crisis due to the pandemic

Published: 16th September 2020 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has announced the repayment plan for the deduction made from employees' salaries to tide over the COVID-19 crisis. During a meeting on Wednesday, the Cabinet decided that the amount would be deposited in the provident fund account of employees which could be withdrawn from April.     

Starting from May this year, the government deducted six days' salary of government employees for a period of five months to overcome the financial crisis due to the pandemic. This was made through an ordinance promulgated at the end of May. According to this, the government can defer the payment of a portion of the employees' salary, up to a maximum of 25 per cent, in the event of a pandemic or natural disaster.

The ordinance titled Kerala Disaster and Public Health Emergency Special Provisions provides for the government to announce the repayment plan and time six months after the deduction.

The government took the ordinance route after the Kerala High Court stayed an order for compulsory contribution by employees to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. The order was to deduct six days' pay from the salary of employees for five months so that every employee would pay a month's salary to the CMDRF. The Kerala Administrative Tribunal too had stayed this order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Salary deduction Kerala
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp