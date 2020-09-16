Kerala HC directs school to not expel students for not paying online fees

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking note of the destressing situation that has gripped everyone on account of the COVID-19 restrictions, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed a public school in Ernakulam to not expel any students from online classes conducted by them for not paying fees.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order to the St Joseph Public School, Manalimukku, Ernakulam, on a petition filed by the parents of the students challenging the decision of the school.

The petitioners also sought a directive to the school to permit the students to attend the online classes and the upcoming periodic tests.

S Shyam Kumar, counsel for the petitioners submitted that the school authorities expelled the students from online classes merely on account of their incapacity to pay the amount of the full fee prescribed by the school due to the pandemic situation.

CBSE informed the court that the normal expulsion of students for want of fees is not encouraged by CBSE.

The counsel sought time to inform CBSE's view.

The court posted the hearing of the case to September 23.

Meanwhile, a division bench of the HC sought the view of the centre and state government on a petition filed by Albert KP of Ernakulam seeking a directive to take appropriate steps to appoint officers to assess actual tuition fees for conducting the online class.

Due to ongoing lockdown and economic slowdown, most of the parents are jobless or have incurred salary cuts and are finding it difficult to meet both ends, submitted the petitioners.