Surendran has lost mental balance, want to say more but not at presser: CM

Losing his cool over allegations levelled against his daughter, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said BJP state president K Surendran has lost his mental balance.

Published: 16th September 2020 06:18 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Losing his cool over allegations levelled against his daughter, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said BJP state president K Surendran has lost his mental balance. The BJP should consider whether a person with such a deranged mental state should remain as its state chief, said Pinarayi adding, “You should remember Pinarayi Vijayan is not Surendran!” 

A day after Surendran stated that questioning Pinarayi’s daughter Veena would bring in more evidence in the Life Mission scam, the CM unleashed a scathing attack on the BJP chief. A press conference is not the venue to respond to Surendran, he added. “I don’t intend to say anything more during a press conference. I do have something to tell Surendran, but not in this manner,” he fumed, obviously irritated at his daughter being dragged into the controversy. He evaded questions on legal action against Surendran. 

Responding to questions on BJP targeting him and raising allegations against his daughter, Pinarayi described Surendran as mentally imbalanced who is blurting out baseless allegations. “He is a  person who has lost his mental balance and behaves in an abnormal manner. Someone who blurts out anything. If such a person remains as party chief, it’s for that party to think about it,” he said. 

Even as questions were raised about other issues, the CM curiously  kept at it. “This should not be left unaddressed. One fine night, he comes up with something and blurts it out. The state chief of a political party blurting out unfounded facts! What do you think his state of mind could be? You should not act as a mere megaphone for such people,” Pinarayi cautioned the media.  The CM pointed out that certain decorum must be maintained in politics. “Isn’t that needed in politics and in society? What exactly are the basis of such allegations? Shouldn’t he clarify? Can he blurt out about anything without any basis?”  

Clearly provoked by the allegations against his family, Pinarayi alleged that there is a deliberate move by vested interests to create a feeling that the LDF government is steeped in corruption. “Attempts are being made to scandalise the government. They should not assess others based on their own yardsticks. A heinous attempt is being made to create an impression that the CM is not good and that his family too is corrupt. Does that make me or my son or daughter corrupt?” asked Pinarayi.

Having had to face such allegations throughout his public life, Pinarayi said that families were being dragged into political muck just to rake up false campaigns. Hinting at the last leg of the previous UDF government when major allegations had shaken the then government, Pinarayi warned his opponents that adopting tactics to create a false impression of corruption would not work. “The masses are aware of the real intention behind such malicious campaigns,” he added.

