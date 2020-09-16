Woman cops’ selfie sparks row; Swapna back in jail

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Six woman civil police officers took a selfie with Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case, while she was under treatment for chest pain at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thrissur. After an echocardiogram on Tuesday, she was taken back to the Viyyur Central Prison by the police.The policewomen allegedly took a selfie with Swapna on Saturday. The civil police officers have been warned by the District Police Chief after their action stoked a controversy.

“We have taken their version on the matter and a departmental investigation has been launched. All aspects will come under the probe. If they are found guilty, the DCP will take the necessary action,” a source with the police department told TNIE. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether they took the selfie from inside Swapna’s hospital ward. According to sources, the policewomen shared the selfie with their colleagues, which resulted in the information leaking.

KT Rameez — another accused in the smuggling case —was also admitted to the hospital, in a separate room, following a stomach ache. He too was shifted to the Viyyur jail after an endoscopy. Following reports that Swapna used the phone of a nurse in the hospital while staying under tight police surveillance, a senior MCH official clarified that none of the nurses gave a phone to the accused.“The ward has a constant presence of police officers and none of us can enter without their permission. Routine checkups and medicines were given in the presence of these officers,” the MCH official said.