CBSE ordered to limit online class sessions to 30 minutes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday ordered CBSE schools in the state to ensure that each session of the ongoing online classes did not exceed 30 minutes. The commission has also directed the schools to provide an interval of 15 to 30 minutes after the completion of each session. Further, online classes should not be held for more than two hours in a day, it added.

The commission’s directive was based on a complaint lodged by the parent of a student studying in the St Mary’s Residential Public School, Tiruvalla. The complainant said students currently had to use mobile phones from 9am to 5.30pm every day to attend classes, in addition to which they then had to use the phones for homework and extra-curricular activities. This may create mental stress in kids and adversely impact their vision, the complainant said.