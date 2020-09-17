Funeral of Malayali jawan martyred in J&K to be held on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The mortal remains of Army Jawan Aneesh Thomas from Kollam, who was martyred in an attack by Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir, will be laid to rest here on Thursday. Aneesh, 36, is the son of Thomas and Ammini, natives of Alumukku in Kadakkal. His relatives received news of his death on Wednesday morning. As per the information they received, the vehicle in which Aneesh was patrolling was attacked by the Pakistani troops.

Aneesh, who joined the Army about 15 years ago, had reached Kashmir as part of the Rashtriya Rifles. Emily is Aneesh’s wife and Hanna is his 6-year-old daughter. The body will be flown to New Delhi from Kashmir and brought to the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Thursday morning. The funeral ceremony will be held at his home in Kadakkal. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his ‘deepest condolences’ to the family of Aneesh Thomas.