STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Funeral of Malayali jawan martyred in J&K to be held on Thursday

The mortal remains of Army Jawan Aneesh Thomas from Kollam, who was martyred in an attack by Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir, will be laid to rest here on Thursday.

Published: 17th September 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Aneesh Thomas

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  The mortal remains of Army Jawan Aneesh Thomas from Kollam, who was martyred in an attack by Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir, will be laid to rest here on Thursday. Aneesh, 36, is the son of Thomas and Ammini, natives of Alumukku in Kadakkal.  His relatives received news of his death on Wednesday morning. As per the information they received, the vehicle in which Aneesh was patrolling was attacked by the Pakistani troops.

Aneesh, who joined the Army about 15 years ago, had reached Kashmir as part of the Rashtriya Rifles. Emily is Aneesh’s wife and Hanna is his 6-year-old daughter. The body will be flown to New Delhi from Kashmir and brought to the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Thursday morning. The funeral ceremony will be held at his home in Kadakkal. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed his ‘deepest condolences’ to the family of Aneesh Thomas. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Army Jawan Kashmir
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp