STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Highest single-day spike. Districts asked to focus on Covid compliance

The department has also called for the promotion of ‘Covid compliance’ among individuals, community, shops, markets and establishments.

Published: 17th September 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases. More alarmingly, health workers who got infected since September 9 had crossed the 500-mark and stands at 542. In the case of deaths, the 100-mark has been crossed and stands at 108 since September 9. The state on Wednesday recorded 3,830 new cases and 2,263 recovered cases. At the same time, in the wake of the rise in new infections, the health department has asked all districts to focus on identification of all symptomatic individuals and ensure their timely isolation.

The department has also called for the promotion of ‘Covid compliance’ among individuals, community, shops, markets and establishments.“An increasing trend of case per million is there at seven districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kannur. Of this except Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha, all other districts were having an increased test positivity rate,” said an officer of the health department. 

Kadannappally goes into quarantine 
T’Puram: Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally has gone into quarantine after his additional private secretary tested Covid positive. He will continue to discharge his official duties online, said an official statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp