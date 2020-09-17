Highest single-day spike. Districts asked to focus on Covid compliance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases. More alarmingly, health workers who got infected since September 9 had crossed the 500-mark and stands at 542. In the case of deaths, the 100-mark has been crossed and stands at 108 since September 9. The state on Wednesday recorded 3,830 new cases and 2,263 recovered cases. At the same time, in the wake of the rise in new infections, the health department has asked all districts to focus on identification of all symptomatic individuals and ensure their timely isolation.

The department has also called for the promotion of ‘Covid compliance’ among individuals, community, shops, markets and establishments.“An increasing trend of case per million is there at seven districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kannur. Of this except Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha, all other districts were having an increased test positivity rate,” said an officer of the health department.

Kadannappally goes into quarantine

T’Puram: Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally has gone into quarantine after his additional private secretary tested Covid positive. He will continue to discharge his official duties online, said an official statement.