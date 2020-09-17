STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IS case trial: NIA Court to examine diplomat as witness on Friday

The case against Thodupuzha native Subahani Haja Moideen, who allegedly fought for the IS in the Arabian peninsula, is the first in the state where IPC Section 125 was invoked.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The NIA Court here will examine a diplomat, who had served at the Indian Embassy in Iraq, in connection with the trial in the first case relating to the ‘Islamic State (IS)  in Kerala’ in which charges of waging war against a friendly nation or Asian power were slapped on the accused, on Friday. Though the identity of the diplomat is yet to be revealed, NIA recently filed a petition in the court to examine the diplomat.

The case against Thodupuzha native Subahani Haja Moideen, who allegedly fought for the IS in the Arabian peninsula, is the first in the state where IPC Section 125 was invoked. Though witness examination is over, the NIA court is holding the final hearing as the NIA requested to examine one more witness. The diplomat was with the Indian mission in Iraq in 2015 when Subahani allegedly fought for the IS in Mosul, Iraq. The diplomat is currently serving in India. 

V T Raghunath, defence counsel, said he was unaware of the diplomat’s identity. “The witness is a last-minute inclusion by NIA. It is a usual practice of NIA to bring in witnesses in the last stage of the case. We don’t know what statement the person has given to NIA. We will cross-examine him on the basis of his deposition in the court. We feel the new witness is being brought to claim that the accused indeed went to Iraq and fought a war against the Asian power and a friendly nation. We don’t think it will make any major impact,” he said.

The case is unique as it is one of the rare incidents in which an accused, after participating in a war abroad for a terrorist organisation, returned home. The court has examined around 50 witnesses after the trial began in 2019. Arjun Ambalapatta is the prosecutor for NIA. Subahani was arrested after Ansarul Khilafah-Kerala, which follows the radical ideology of IS, was busted by NIA in 2016.

